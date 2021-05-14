JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of JDSPY stock remained flat at $$12.21 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

