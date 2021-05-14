Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €136.78 ($160.91).

LEG opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.95. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

