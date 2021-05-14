Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $39.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANF. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.62.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

