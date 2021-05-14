Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

