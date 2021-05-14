Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

