Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

KOP opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.