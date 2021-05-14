Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Swiss Re AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swiss Re in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.33%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

