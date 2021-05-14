Jerome M. Guillen Sells 10,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jerome M. Guillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $362,403.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $571.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $550.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,147.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

