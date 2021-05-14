Jill Twedt Sells 2,070 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BCC stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

