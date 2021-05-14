John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDGJF. Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

