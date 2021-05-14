Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 58.4% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $67,220.49 and approximately $21,600.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

