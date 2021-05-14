Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $27,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $96.15 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $2,309,375. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

