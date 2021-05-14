JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE MX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

