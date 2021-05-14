JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 3,819 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

