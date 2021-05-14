JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

