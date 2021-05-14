JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63,000 Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westpac Banking by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Westpac Banking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.77 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

