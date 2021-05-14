JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

