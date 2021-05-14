JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,105 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNED opened at $6.47 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

