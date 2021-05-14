JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,703 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

