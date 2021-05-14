JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.85.

EAT traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 13,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,521. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

