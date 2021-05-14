Julie Holzrichter Sells 6,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CME stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $218.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average is $189.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,116,000 after acquiring an additional 64,364 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

