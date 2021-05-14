Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JSTTY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Just Eat has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

