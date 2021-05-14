Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given “Reduce” Rating at Numis Securities

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.21 ($132.23).

JET opened at GBX 6,231 ($81.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,290.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,778.29. The stock has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of -66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

