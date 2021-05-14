Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kamada were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.67 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

