Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $45.31 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

