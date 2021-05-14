Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

KRT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.