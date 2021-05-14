Karen A. Kalita Sells 10,757 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

