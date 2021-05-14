KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.18. Approximately 20,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,456,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

