KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Up 5.7% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $506.29 or 0.00997039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01195252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00066921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063920 BTC.

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

