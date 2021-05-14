Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Down 0.3%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.55. 1,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

