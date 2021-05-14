KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

