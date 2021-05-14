KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.