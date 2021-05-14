KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $125.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

