KeyCorp Weighs in on CIRCOR International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CIRCOR International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

