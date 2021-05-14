Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins downgraded Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.