Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$29.80 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

