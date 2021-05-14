Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 224,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,784. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

