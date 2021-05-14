Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

