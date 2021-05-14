Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

KINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

