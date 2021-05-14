Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

