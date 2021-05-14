Kirby’s (KEX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Gabelli restated their hold rating on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research cut Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,498. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,588.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $514,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $35,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $20,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

