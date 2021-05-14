Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KRG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 555,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

