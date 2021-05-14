Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

