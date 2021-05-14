Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.