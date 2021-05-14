Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

