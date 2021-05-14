Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves Sells 6,000 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

