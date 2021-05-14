Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

KOP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 121,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

