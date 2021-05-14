Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.