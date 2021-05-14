Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.78.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.