Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.52. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.65 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

